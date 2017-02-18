Fire Dept. Called After Adventurous Dog Gets Boy, Grandfather Stuck On Hill

SPRINGDALE TWP. (KDKA) — Don Isaac took his six-year-old grandson Anthony Isaac to Agan Park in Springdale Township to soak in some sun on Saturday. Their Australian Shepherd Lab mix Trigger went along for the hike too.

“He’s always off leash, real good that way,” Isaac said.

But he wasn’t so good on this particular afternoon.

“My wife’s calling me on the phone and that’s when the dog got away,” Isaac said. “The dog went down over the hill and he couldn’t make it back up.”

“Dog must have saw something down over the hill, about 30 feet down grandson and grandfather went down the hill got stuck,” Fire Chief of Allegheny Valley Fire Department Kevin Funkhouser said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

So Isaac called for help and EMS, firefighters and police came to the rescue.

“Got dog up first with a harness then proceeded to help young boy and his grandfather uphill, able to walk uphill with technical rescue ropes,” Funkhouser said.

Isaac’s wife waited patiently for the trio as they were escorted out of the woods by ambulance.

“It was really steep, the way everything is melting now a lot of mud out there, all police cars, ambulances, rescue truck sliding up there, lucky didn’t have to get towed out,” Funkhouser said.

Even though Isaac and his grandson were stuck on the hill for a couple hours, Isaac said Trigger would be coming along for a hike again, off leash.

“Sure all the time, he needs a lot of exercise,” Isaac said.

As for Isaac’s wife, she’s just glad everyone is okay.

Isaac said he comes out to Agan Park to hike with his grandson once a week, quality time he never wants to miss.