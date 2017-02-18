EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Missing Kittanning Man Found Dead In Woods Behind His Home

February 18, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Corey Thomas Booth, Kittanning, Linford Lane, North Buffalo Township

KITTANNING (KDKA) — The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office has released a sad update on a missing Kittanning man. 

Around noon Saturday, Corey Thomas Booth, 26, was found dead in the woods approximately 100 yards behind his residence on Linford Lane in North Buffalo Township.

Booth had been missing since Dec. 7.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, but there is no suspicion of foul play.

