Crews Battle Flames At New Castle Home

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a home in New Castle early Saturday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 900-block of Maryland Avenue.
The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
A woman and her six children lived in the house, but they were not home at the time of the fire.
Two neighboring houses were also damaged by the fire. One of the homes was occupied. The other was vacant.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
