McCorvey, Who Was At Center Of Roe V. Wade, Dead At 69

February 18, 2017 2:14 PM
DALLAS (AP) – Norma McCorvey, the “Jane Roe” at the center of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, has died. She was 69.

Journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey, says she died Saturday morning at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas.

Although McCorvey was the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, she later became an anti-abortion activist.

She revealed her real name in the 1980s. She also said she had lied when she said her 1969 pregnancy that set Roe v. Wade in motion was the result of a rape. As the court case progressed, she gave birth and gave her daughter up for adoption.

