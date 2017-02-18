EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
OneRepublic To Perform At Pens-Flyers ‘Stadium Series’ Game

February 18, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Heinz Field, NHL, OneRepublic, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stadium Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — OneRepublic will perform at Heinz Field next Saturday during the Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game.

The Grammy-nominated band’s performance will take place during the first intermission of the game.

Other entertainment for the game includes the Icelandic rock band Kaleo, who will perform on Stage AE’s outdoor stage during the official tailgate party at 6:15 p.m. The Pittsburgh-based band The Hawkeyes will perform throughout the game.

Courtney Daniels will sing the national anthem. She previously sang the national anthem at this year’s All-Star Game.

The Penguins will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the outdoor game at Heinz Field on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

A number of free public events will take place around the city in the week leading up to the game.

