Police: Man Crashed Into Two Cars, Assaulted Girlfriend In Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A man is accused of driving under the influence and assaulting his girlfriend in Jefferson Hills.

Kenneth Rubel, 41, is facing several charges including: careless driving, simple assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called around 2 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Payne Hill Road in Jefferson Hills on report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

As police approached the apartment complex, they saw a white Dodge Ram traveling toward them at a high rate of speed and stopped the vehicle. Police recognized the driver as Kenneth Rubel “due to previous police contacts.”

Asked why he was driving so quickly, Rubel replied he was trying to get away from his girlfriend.

Noting that Rubel’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, officers asked him to step out and began to conduct a series of field sobriety tests. Officers “observed several signs of impairment.”

At this point, Rubel’s girlfriend was seen walking toward the traffic stop while hysterically crying and backup was called.

The woman told police that when she came home earlier, Rubel began to “flip out.” She told police that Rubel had crashed into a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot, and officers observed obvious damage to two parked cars.

When an officer went inside to discuss the matter with her further, he noticed she had redness and swelling to the right side of her face, redness on the back of her shoulder, as well as redness and swelling on both arms. She told police that the marks were from Rubel and repeatedly said “he is going to kill me.”

He was taken to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, and then transported to the Jefferson Hills Police Department.

Rubel is an employee at the Allegheny County Jail. Officials say he has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.