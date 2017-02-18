EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Pre-Game Ceremony Will Honor Crosby For Reaching 1,000 Points

February 18, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Sidney Crosby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor Sidney Crosby for reaching 1,000 points before Sunday’s game.

The Penguins say they will honor the team captain in a brief pre-game ceremony before Sunday’s game at PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby became the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points during the first period of Thursday night’s game against Winnpeg. He assisted on Chris Kunitz’s goal.

Crosby is the third Penguin to reach 1,000 points. Mario Lemieux and Jaomir Jagr both joined the 1,000 point club during their time with the Penguins.

The Penguins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia