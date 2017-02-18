Pre-Game Ceremony Will Honor Crosby For Reaching 1,000 Points

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor Sidney Crosby for reaching 1,000 points before Sunday’s game.
The Penguins say they will honor the team captain in a brief pre-game ceremony before Sunday’s game at PPG Paints Arena.
Crosby became the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points during the first period of Thursday night’s game against Winnpeg. He assisted on Chris Kunitz’s goal.
Crosby is the third Penguin to reach 1,000 points. Mario Lemieux and Jaomir Jagr both joined the 1,000 point club during their time with the Penguins.
The Penguins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 3 p.m.
