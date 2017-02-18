Still Scores 22 Points, Leads Robert Morris Past CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – Isaiah Still scored 22 points with eight rebounds and Robert Morris defeated Central Connecticut State 74-64 on Saturday.

Still was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, including 6 of 6 during a 9-0 run that gave the Colonials (11-18, 7-9 Northeast) a 69-54 lead with 30 seconds left. RMU finished 31 of 43 at the line to 13 of 25 for the Blue Devils (5-22, 3-13).

The victory clinched a berth for RMU in the NEC tournament.

Clive Allen added 12 points and Aaron Tate 10 points and eight rebounds for RMU, which led 36-21 at the half.

The Blue Devils used a 14-0 run to cut the Colonials’ lead to five with 15:31 remaining before the Colonials rebuilt a 14-point lead. CCSU’s final surge got it within six on Austin Nehls’ 3-pointer before the Colonials’ clinching run.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Khalen Cumberlander scored 24 points for the Blue Devils with Nehls adding 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)