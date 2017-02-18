EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Watch: Officer Wrangles 11-Foot Python That Slithered Into Student’s Car

February 18, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Florida

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate’s car.

Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1, but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.

The SunSentinel reports Officer Tony Bernardo – the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife – and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry’s engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.

Police spokesman Mark Leone says it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.

