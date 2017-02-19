2 Dead In Brawl At Houston Strip Club

HOUSTON (AP) – Two men have been fatally shot during a large fight at a Houston strip club.
Police say the brawl broke out just before 6 a.m. Sunday at a club called Fantasy Island and escalated to gunfire when two men pulled out guns and started shooting.
About 30 people witnessed the shootings. The two men were dead at the scene.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)