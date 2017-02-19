EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

2 Dead In Brawl At Houston Strip Club

February 19, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Houston

HOUSTON (AP) – Two men have been fatally shot during a large fight at a Houston strip club.

Police say the brawl broke out just before 6 a.m. Sunday at a club called Fantasy Island and escalated to gunfire when two men pulled out guns and started shooting.

About 30 people witnessed the shootings. The two men were dead at the scene.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia