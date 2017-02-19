Cavanaugh Leads George Washington Over Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tyler Cavanaugh scored 19 points, making 13 of 14 free throws, and George Washington defeated Duquesne 77-70 on Sunday.
While Duquesne was outscoring the Colonials in the paint, 40-18, George Washington (14-13, 6-8 Atlantic 10) was making 12 of 26 3-pointers to 4 of 13 for the Dukes. Yuta Watanabe scored 14 points and Jair Bolden and Patrick Steeves 11 each for George Washington. Cavanaugh had a team-high seven rebounds as part of 37-34 rebounding edge.
Mike Lewis II scored 22 points, Emile Blackman 14 and Isiaha Mike 11 for the Dukes (10-17, 3-11). Nakye Sanders grabbed 14 rebounds.
Duquesne scored seven straight points to cut a 10-point deficit to three with two minutes left and was trailing by four with 28 seconds remaining when Cavanaugh threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass behind the Dukes’ press for an easy layup by Bolden. Lewis answered with a 3-pointer but four Colonials free throws were the final points.
