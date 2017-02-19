EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Hundreds Opposed To Trump Policies March Downtown

February 19, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least 300 people marched through downtown Pittsburgh Sunday.

The protesters represent several groups that oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

One demonstrator said he believes Trump’s presidency will push back against civil rights.

“Different sectors of society that are under threat by the Trump regime, from immigrants to women, to LGBTQ people, to Muslims, to Latinos, to black people, we are going to unite,” said protester Taylor Goel.

The march and rally follows a similar protest Saturday in Oakland.

