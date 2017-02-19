EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Three People Suffer Major Injuries After Crashing Into Tree

February 19, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Fayette County, North Union Township, SR-51

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three people suffered major injuries in a crash in North Union Township early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on SR-51.

According to state police, three men were in a vehicle that was traveling southbound on SR-51 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

State police say all three suffered major injuries and were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia