Three People Suffer Major Injuries After Crashing Into Tree

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three people suffered major injuries in a crash in North Union Township early Sunday morning.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. on SR-51.
According to state police, three men were in a vehicle that was traveling southbound on SR-51 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
State police say all three suffered major injuries and were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
