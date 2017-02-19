EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Police: Cab Driver Shoots 2nd Cab Driver After Fare Dispute

February 19, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a dispute between two cab drivers over a fare in northeast Philadelphia ended with one in a hospital and another in police custody.

Officials said the dispute happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Frankford terminal.

Police said one driver pulled a knife and the other pulled a gun, which that driver had a permit to carry.

The 52-year-old driver was shot in the stomach, head and neck. He was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health’s Torresdale campus.

The second driver was arrested by SEPTA police and taken to the Philadelphia police northeast detectives division.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

