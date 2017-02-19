EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Rostraver Twp. Boil Water Notice Lifted

February 19, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Boil Water Notice, Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Boil Water Notice was lifted in Rostraver Township on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) say the results of two bacterial tests came back negative, and the water is safe to drink.

The Boil Water Notice was issued Thursday as a precaution due to a leak in a water line. The Belle Vernon School District canceled classes on Friday as a result.

Rostraver Township residents can call (724) 755-5800 or go to the MAWC website for more information.

