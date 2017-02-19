Rostraver Twp. Boil Water Notice Lifted

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Boil Water Notice was lifted in Rostraver Township on Sunday morning.
Officials with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) say the results of two bacterial tests came back negative, and the water is safe to drink.
The Boil Water Notice was issued Thursday as a precaution due to a leak in a water line. The Belle Vernon School District canceled classes on Friday as a result.
Rostraver Township residents can call (724) 755-5800 or go to the MAWC website for more information.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter