More Products Added To Sargento Cheese Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sargento has added more cheese products to a recall that was first announced on Feb. 10.

The recall is due to a potential listeria monocytogenes contamination in Longhorn Colby cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus. Sargento says the company has terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus “out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers.”

Seven more products are now being recalled in addition to the seven products from the first recall.

The cheeses now being recalled are

Sargento Sliced Colby

Sargento Sliced Muenster

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack

Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack

Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack

Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria

Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese

The following products were included in the first recall on Feb. 10:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese

No illnesses have been confirmed.

More information on the UPC codes and sell-by dates of the affected products is available on Sargento’s website here: info.sargento.com.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter