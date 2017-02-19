More Products Added To Sargento Cheese Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sargento has added more cheese products to a recall that was first announced on Feb. 10.
The recall is due to a potential listeria monocytogenes contamination in Longhorn Colby cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus. Sargento says the company has terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus “out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers.”
Seven more products are now being recalled in addition to the seven products from the first recall.
The cheeses now being recalled are
- Sargento Sliced Colby
- Sargento Sliced Muenster
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack
- Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack
- Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack
- Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria
- Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese
The following products were included in the first recall on Feb. 10:
- Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby
- Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese
- Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese
- Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese
- Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese
- Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese
No illnesses have been confirmed.
More information on the UPC codes and sell-by dates of the affected products is available on Sargento’s website here: info.sargento.com.
