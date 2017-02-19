Video Allegedly Showing Aftermath Of Darrelle Revis Fight Surfaces

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A video allegedly depicting the aftermath of a South Side fight involving New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has surfaced.

TMZ Sports obtained the video, which shows two men passed out on the pavement as someone is heard bragging that he knocked them out. It is not clear who is speaking. The speaker also threatens bystanders, telling them to “shut up.”

Revis surrendered to Pittsburgh Police just after 7 p.m. Friday. He faces counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats stemming from the alleged altercation that took place last weekend.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. They say other men joined in and two men claimed they were punched and knocked unconscious and went to the hospital.

Revis’ attorney tells another story. He says Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He says Revis “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention. He hasn’t described Revis’ injuries.

The NFL star was released from custody on a non-monetary bond. He has a preliminary hearing Thursday.