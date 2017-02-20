Columbia Gas Of Pennsylvania Reports Outage In Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania says it’s dealing with a drop in pressure on natural gas lines in the Clairton area.
The company says it needs to temporarily interrupt service to make sure the system is safe and functioning properly.
This should affect some 1,200 customers who live south of the Montour Trail.
Company technicians will be going door-to-door tonight shutting off service to individual homes.
Columbia Gas hopes to restore service throughout the day tomorrow, but can’t guarantee a timeline right now.
