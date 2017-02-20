WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Columbia Gas Of Pennsylvania Reports Outage In Clairton

February 20, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania says it’s dealing with a drop in pressure on natural gas lines in the Clairton area.

The company says it needs to temporarily interrupt service to make sure the system is safe and functioning properly.

This should affect some 1,200 customers who live south of the Montour Trail.

Company technicians will be going door-to-door tonight shutting off service to individual homes.

Columbia Gas hopes to restore service throughout the day tomorrow, but can’t guarantee a timeline right now.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia