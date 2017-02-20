EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Cops Warn Of Cows ‘Trying To Sell Dairy Products’ After Escape

February 20, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Cows, Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Police in a Connecticut town are reminding people to not open their doors to “any unfamiliar cattle” after a pair of cows escaped from their pen and were found near the front door of a home a couple of houses away.

Sgt. Geoffrey Miner tells WGGB/WSHM a driver reported seeing the cows walking on the side of a road and in yards in Suffield on Sunday morning.

Officers managed to take a photo of the cows before herding them back to their pen.

Police posted the photo on Facebook, saying two “suspicious males” were going door-to-door “trying to sell dairy products.” They were “apprehended after a short foot pursuit.”

Police say the cows were able to escape due to a faulty electrical wire fence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

