Duquesne University Students Show Off Hockey Skills To Evict Rat

February 20, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Duquesne University students were faced with a unique problem and applied some hockey skills to solve it.

The problem? How to get a rat out of their bathtub, down a flight of stairs and out the open front door.

Jody Mackin’s video starts out showing two girls armed and ready with brooms. Both are propped up on various household items.

As the girl positioned in the bathroom gets the rodent out of the tub with her broom, a second girl swipes left – sending the rat tumbling down the stairs.

The rat reaches the bottom and starts to turn left into another room of the home. It seems like their plan is foiled, but only for a moment.

Out of nowhere another broom appears and sends the rat flying out the door. It’s a tic-tac-toe passing play that would rival the Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play.

Watch the whole video here:

