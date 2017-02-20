EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Man Batters Truck With Baseball Bat, Leaves Note Apologizing For ‘Anger Isusesh’

February 20, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Colorado

CARBONDALE, Colo. (AP) – Police in western Colorado say a man battered somebody else’s pickup with a baseball bat and then left a note acknowledging he had anger issues.

Police say the note read, “Sorryy anger isusesh.”

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports the attack occurred in January near Carbondale.

The pickup’s owner found the damage and the note when he returned from snowmobiling. Two witnesses told police another snowmobiler apparently thought the pickup had parked too close to his vehicle.

The witnesses say they heard whacking sounds, and one saw the other snowmobiler swinging a bat. They told police they insisted he leave a note. They say he was then able to leave his parking spot with no problem.

Police say they arrested a 53-year-old man on a criminal mischief charge.

  1. David Colton says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    Who carries a ball bat while they are out snowmobiling? Colorado & California…states FULL of zany Liberals!

