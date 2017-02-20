Mike Feinberg Co. To Close After 60 Years In Strip District

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – For 60 years, Mike Feinberg Company has been a staple in the Strip District. Now, the Feinberg family has decided to close the store.

The store specializes in items that are uniquely Pittsburgh, especially when it comes to sports. Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fans have been flocking to the store for years.

It’s located in the 1700 block of Penn Avenue, right where it has been since the mid 1950s.

Mike Feinberg started the business with his wife, Sylvia.

“He was a salesman,” says Feinberg’s daughter, Marcia. “He started out with bikes and stuffed animals… just things that he could sell from door to door. And then…it just evolved into this.”

Mike Feinberg quickly realized what Pittsburghers wanted was to support their sports teams in any way they could.

“Things evolved into Steelers merchandise. He started out with some black and gold balloons, and before you knew it, we had all this Steelers merchandise, Pirates, Penguins, party supplies, anything you can think of,” says Marcia.

But in 2007, Mike Feinberg passed away.

“He stayed here almost to the end before he passed away, and that’s going to be 11 years ago,” says Marcia. “I took it over after that.”

Feinberg’s is known as the Party King. They sell decorations, gag gifts, and more, but their best sellers are their sports items.

“Anything and everything that everybody doesn’t need, but has to have,” says Marcia. “Everything is always discounted, it’s just like a little kingdom of treasures… A Steelers shot glass mug, a Pittsburgh magnet, a Terrible Towel, a Whoopee cushion, a switchblade comb, an inflatable palm tree, anything and everything.”

If you can’t find it at Feinberg’s, then you probably can’t find it anywhere.

But, times change.

Eventually, the family made the difficult decision to sell the building.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” says Marcia. “It has been over multiple years that we’ve been thinking about it, and it’s just the right time now…We’ve been here for 60 years. We gave Pittsburgh everything we could. I love Pittsburgh.”

As for Mike Feinberg’s legacy, his daughter says there are other projects in the works.

The store will likely close at the end of March of the end of April. The family is still deciding.

“I’m not looking forward to it,” says Marcia. “But, I do want to tell you that March 26 is going to be Mike Feinberg Day in the Strip [District]. A proclamation has been filed, and it will be official. We’re going to be open on Sunday. We’re going to have special sales, prizes, gifts, candy, just a celebration of Mike Feinberg.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter