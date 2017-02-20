‘No Trump Supporters’: Roommate Ad Gets Political

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Trump supporters need not apply.

When a Georgetown University student was looking for a roommate, she included a political clause in her Craigslist ad that some find baffling.

“Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house,” Sahar Kian, 23, wrote in her ad. “Neither are Trump supporters.”

Yet, the student strongly rejected the suggestion made by a CNN host that she was being “a bit intolerant.”

“It doesn’t say no conservatives in my ad, it doesn’t say no Republicans, it doesn’t say no Christians, it says no Trump supporters. There’s a distinction between Republican, conservative and Trump supporters,” she emphasized.

She defended her ad further, saying that she doesn’t mind political differences in a public setting, but at home, she wants peace.

“I would be more than happy to settle issues with you at protests or in a Congress setting … but I am not obligated to turn my house into a political battlefield when I come home from work in the evening,” Kian said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter