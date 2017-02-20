EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
One Person Dead In Head-On Crash In Westmoreland County

February 20, 2017 1:50 PM
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a head-on collision in Westmoreland County.

North Huntingdon Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Route 993 near Southside Drive.

Investigators say a Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 993 when it crossed over the center line and struck a Ford F350 pickup truck.

The drivers, both male, were taken to Forbes Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda died from injuries sustained in the crash. The Ford operator is being treated for injuries but his condition has not been provided.

The identities of both involved have been withheld pending notification of family members.

