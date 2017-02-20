Organizers Unveil New Logo For St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has one of the largest Saint Patrick’s Day parades in the nation, and this year is no different.

Organizers have been planning for months, and there are also a lot of other activities and events leading up to the parade.

The official St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts are in and they have a new logo this year.

“It has a softer feel this year, so it’s more comfortable to wear, and a new parade logo that we’re going to stick with for a while, because it helps with social media, Facebook and all of that,” said Kevin Conboy, the secretary of the parade committee.

The Shamrock Shammy is back for the second year in a row.

“Legend has it, if you wave it in front of St. Patrick on St. Patrick’s Day, you get a whole year of luck and we all need luck. The luck of the Irish goes a long way,” Conboy said.

Conboy says all proceeds go to pay for the parade, an event that costs around $50,000.

“What’s fun is most people stay in the same spot every year,” Conboy said. “This will be my 54th straight year in the parade and I see the same people in the same corner every year.”

It’s the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the country, bringing out 250,000 to 350,000 people a year, depending on the weather of course.

“Rain or shine it starts at 10 a.m., or snow. We all know the story of ’93,” said Conboy.

The parade route will stay the same, and Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik will start things off with a prayer.

“It starts by the Greyhound bus station. It will be going down Grant [Street] and down the Boulevard [of the Allies], same as it has been for the last several years,” Conboy said.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fair in the Square will be taking place. It’s a kid-friendly event in Market Square that brings with it face painting, music and Irish dancers.

For more information on the parade and other celebrations, visit this link: http://www.pittsburghirish.org/parade/

Even if you’re not Irish, you’re encouraged to come on down to the city on March 11, wearing your green, and pretend you are for just one day.