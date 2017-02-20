EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Report: 15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Mount Oliver For Weeks

February 20, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Brandi Kolas

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Mount Oliver.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Brandi Kolas was last seen on Feb. 2.

She is 5′ 7”, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has both of her ears pierced.

Anyone with information on Kolas asked to call 911, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Mount Oliver Police Department at 412-431-2254.

