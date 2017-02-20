EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: Man Shot Driver On Pa. Road Before Pulling Over, Killing Self

February 20, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after a man allegedly opened fire at another driver before killing himself.

CBS affiliate WHP reports it happened Sunday night in Lancaster County.

A woman called 911 to report her husband had been shot while driving down Route 283.

Police say the alleged gunman was driving west down the road when he shot out the driver’s side window, hitting the 67-year-old victim in the upper back.

Several other people called police to report a reckless driver.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officers followed the vehicle until it stopped.

A passenger in the alleged gunman’s car got out of the vehicle and told police the man was suicidal.

They then heard a single gunshot and found the driver dead.

While police have not released his identity, they say he was dealing with “personal issues” at the time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia