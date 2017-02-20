Report: Man Shot Driver On Pa. Road Before Pulling Over, Killing Self

LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after a man allegedly opened fire at another driver before killing himself.

CBS affiliate WHP reports it happened Sunday night in Lancaster County.

A woman called 911 to report her husband had been shot while driving down Route 283.

Police say the alleged gunman was driving west down the road when he shot out the driver’s side window, hitting the 67-year-old victim in the upper back.

Several other people called police to report a reckless driver.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officers followed the vehicle until it stopped.

A passenger in the alleged gunman’s car got out of the vehicle and told police the man was suicidal.

They then heard a single gunshot and found the driver dead.

While police have not released his identity, they say he was dealing with “personal issues” at the time.