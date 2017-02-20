EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Report: Pa. Woman Threatened To Shoot Dentist, Receptionist Over Bill

February 20, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Manheim Township, Wrightsville

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot a dentist over a bill.

PennLive reports it was just before 4 p.m. last week when Anny C. Wilhelm, of Wrightsville, walked into a Manheim Township dentist officer and threatened employees.

Wilhelm reportedly cursed at the receptionist about an unpaid bill that had gone to collections.

The dentist heard the yelling and walked into the lobby. That’s when Wilhelm reportedly asked: “Do you want me to get my gun out and shoot you?”

After she left, staffers locked the door and called police.

Wilhelm is charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

