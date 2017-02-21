Sentencing Set For Drunken Driver Who Killed Police Officer

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man convicted of third-degree murder, drunken driving and other charges for a wrong-way crash that killed a western Pennsylvania police officer is set for sentencing.
Clair Fink pleaded guilty in September in the head-on crash that killed Ligonier Township Police Lt. Eric Eslary in May 2015. The crash left Eslary’s police dog injured.
Thirty-three-year-old entered the plea in Westmoreland County, where a judge was scheduled to sentence him Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors say Fink and a co-worker had spent the night drinking before the crash on Route 30.
Fink has apologized to Eslary’s family in the past, but refused to answer any questions or make any comments during his September guilty plea.
The third-degree murder charge, the most serious Fink faces, carries up to 40 years in prison.
