WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Houston Police Chief: No Injuries Amid Gunfire Reports At Texas Hospital

February 21, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Houston, Shooting, Texas, Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON (AP) — The police chief in Houston says no one has been found injured and there’s no evidence of a shooting amid reports that shots were fired inside the hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

Chief Art Acevedo says his officers were making a second search of Ben Taub Hospital, one of the city’s major trauma centers.

Police began receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of officers and SWAT team members are at the hospital.

Television images from helicopters showed dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appeared to have been evacuated on gurneys or in wheelchairs.

The hospital has nearly 500 beds and its trauma center treats more than 100,000 emergency patients each year.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia