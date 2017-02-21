EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Steelers’ Joey Porter To Plead Guilty In South Side Bar Dispute

February 21, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Joey Porter, Pittsburgh Steelers, Stephen Zappala Jr.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter plans to plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter’s defense attorney, Robert Del Greco, tells The Associated Press that Porter will plead guilty in City Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance on Jan. 8.

But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. dropped all charges but disorderly conduct and public drunkenness citations, saying surveillance video didn’t support more serious charges.

The city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The citation carries up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia