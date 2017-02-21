Spirit Airlines Announces New Services From Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines announced they will start new services from Pittsburgh International Airport.
The airlines announced that they will begin serving multiple destinations from the airport starting this spring and summer.
Representatives from Spirit, along with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis made the announcement.
The low-fare carrier will start flights to seven destinations including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas and Houston.
The airline currently already services Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.