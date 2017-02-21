EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
T Stops At Station Square Suspended While Crews Repair Break In Rail

February 21, 2017 1:09 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is telling commuters who take the T to work to expect delays on Tuesday morning.

Crews discovered a break in the rail at the Mount Washington transit tunnel.

Stops at Station Square have been suspended until crews can complete repairs to the line.

That’s expected to happen on Tuesday morning.

Southbound commuters at the Station Square stop must travel inbound to First Avenue to catch a southbound train.

For more information on the detours, visit the Port Authority’s website at this link.

