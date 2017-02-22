Amazon Offers Discount As Appreciation For Being Named Most Reputable Company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon was recently ranked the most reputable company in the United States.
To show their appreciation, the company announced they will offer $8.62 off purchases of $50 or more.
Why $8.62 you ask?
The company earned a record score of 86.27 in this year’s Harris Annual Corporate Reputation Poll.
The company ranked number one in the poll for the second consecutive year, and the score was the highest in the history of the poll.
The Harris Polls surveys more than 23,000 Americans on areas including products and services, emotional appeal and financial performance.
The company says the discount is for February 22 only and some restrictions do apply.