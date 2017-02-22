EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Amazon Offers Discount As Appreciation For Being Named Most Reputable Company

February 22, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Amazon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon was recently ranked the most reputable company in the United States.

To show their appreciation, the company announced they will offer $8.62 off purchases of $50 or more.

Why $8.62 you ask?

The company earned a record score of 86.27 in this year’s Harris Annual Corporate Reputation Poll.

The company ranked number one in the poll for the second consecutive year, and the score was the highest in the history of the poll.

The Harris Polls surveys more than 23,000 Americans on areas including products and services, emotional appeal and financial performance.

The company says the discount is for February 22 only and some restrictions do apply.

