Community Calls For End To Gun Violence At Vigil For McKees Rocks Teen

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Anger, outrage, but also hope were all part of a candlelight vigil in memory of a former student athlete who was gunned down Tuesday night.

Family, friends and classmates of 17-year-old Jihad Cromer gathered for a memorial in McKees Rocks on the day after the shooting.

Cromer was shot in Uansa Village. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“When is it going to stop?” Dorothy Green shouted into the crowd. “All this we got right here [at the vigil], we can be strong and powerful. You all can make a difference.”

School board member Ken Hohman remembered Cromer’s athleticism and pride.

“When he played basketball at Sto-Rox, he used to say before the game, ‘It’s going to be raining tres,’ because he used to hit threes for Sto last year. Good kid.”

The president of the Hays Manor Housing Development told KDKA, “His family moved from Jersey to prevent this. He lost his father the same way. His mother brought him here, and look what happened.”

Police bought two people in for questioning, but they were not considered suspects in the case.