Cops: Delivery Driver Attempted To Lure Girls & Offered Money To Perform Sex Acts

February 22, 2017 2:07 PM
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – A delivery driver is facing charges for attempting to lure children and pay them to perform sexual acts.

According to the criminal complaint, one incident took place on Feb. 11, near Economy Village.

Kurtis Netherland, 24, allegedly approached three girls and asked them if “they wanted to make some money.”

The girls ran to their home and told their parents about what happened. The parents then alerted police.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police recognized a car with Ohio plates from a previous incident. In that case, a man reportedly offered a teenage girl money to perform a sex act.

While being questioned by police, Netherland claimed he did not know that the girls were underage.

He is now facing a list of charges including, corruption of minors and both felony and misdemeanor child luring counts.

Netherland was a delivery driver for an Ambridge restaurant.

