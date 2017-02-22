Get Marty: Reward Offered In Elderly Woman’s Unsolved Murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are asking for help from Get Marty to solve a horrible murder.

“Victims like this, everyone can relate to her. Everyone has a grandparent,” says Allegheny County Police Det. Jarret Kaspryszyn.

Det. Kaspryszyn has been working hard to solve the murder of Amelia Roman. The 92-year-old North Braddock woman was murdered in her home on Jones Avenue last February.

One year later, police have no suspects and no strong leads. They came to KDKA hoping we could raise a $5,000 cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“Whatever motivates people,” said Det. Kaspryszyn. “If it’s money that gets someone to come forward and give information that leads to it being solved, so be it.”

Meanwhile, Roman’s heartbroken family members just want the pain of the loss to stop.

“We just want justice. We just want justice,” says Amelia Roman’s sister-in-law, Jan McMan.

Roman lived in her North Braddock home for nearly 90 years. Her family tried to get her to leave, but she never would.

“It was her home. She loved her home,” says McMan.

The $5,000 cash reward can be given to someone who wants to remain anonymous.

If you have information, please call Allegheny County Police at 412-473-3000.

