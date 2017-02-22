Hazmat Called To Route 22 Crash In Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – Hazmat crews were called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened on Route 22, near Mellon Road in Murrysville.
The crash involves a tractor-trailer and a utility truck. Hazmat crews were called due to one of the vehicles leaking fluid.
The eastbound left lane and center turning lane were closed in the area of the crash. The crash has since been cleared.
There is no word about injuries at this time.
