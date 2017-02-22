New Stanton Traffic Patterns Changing With Opening Of Roundabout Interchanges

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — People who drive in New Stanton will see a lot of changes the next time they hit the road.

PennDOT is expected to open a newly-relocated interchange on Interstate 70 later this week, but that is just the beginning of their construction plans.

If you’ve never driven a roundabout, at first the signs and the road can be a bit confusing.

It’s something PennDOT says will quickly go away with use as traffic flows better with no traffic lights or intersections.

“Another added benefit to the roundabouts is the safety,” said PennDOT Assistant Construction Engineer Domenic Caruso. “I believe the statistic is a 70 reduction in accidents.”

The I-70 corridor from New Stanton to Washington is becoming the poster child of modern road construction with the cross-over interchange at Myrtland in Washington now eliminating left turns.

The Bentleyville interchange is also on the way to roundabouts as well.

The new interchange at Hunker involves three different roundabouts.

“You have your standard roundabout up here, which is just a normal circle off of Rachael Drive, your northern roundabout is a teardrop, and your southern roundabout is different because it has these truck bypass ramp,” said Caruso.

Everything is a right turn.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, Caruso says, “The existing interchange will be closed and the new interchange will be operational.”

Clearly, there is still a lot of work to do, but the interchange is going to open on Friday. Also, thanks to the mild winters and working 24\7, the contractor has been able to shave a full year off the project.