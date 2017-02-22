EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Pa. Lawmakers Tangle Over Allegations Of Voter Fraud

February 22, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Elections, voter fraud

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – As Pennsylvania budget hearings began Tuesday, the testimony of the state’s top elections official became a proxy fight over President Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee sought to dispel notions of voter fraud while Republicans questioned Secretary of the Department of State Pedro Cortes about it.

Cortes said he makes no claim that elections are perfect.

“But if you’re asking me, am I aware and I think it’s systemic, pervasive, what have you? I don’t have that evidence,” said Cortes.

But, Republican Daryl Metcalfe cited a guilty plea last year by three Philadelphia elections officials.

“Felony fraud charges were dropped because of the plea. So in Philadelphia, fraud that took place…a plea deal that was made…a conviction,” said Metcalfe.

Metcalfe also cited testimony last year before the panel he chairs, the House State Government Committee, from an election lawyer about foreign nationals voting in Philadelphia.

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook
Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    This is PA, Home of fraud and crime in government. it all starts right here!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia