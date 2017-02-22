Police: Granny Arrested For Selling Heroin Underneath Mumu

MONONGAHELA – Police arrested a woman in Washington County for allegedly selling heroin.

She claimed she was selling drugs because her Social Security checks did not cover her living expenses.

According to the criminal complaint, the informant was successfully able to set up a fake drug deal with Cheryl Bartus, 72, of Donora. The two arranged to meet near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Route 88 in Monongahela.

The informant brought $150 to that location to purchase 10 bags of heroin.

An officer followed the informant. They say Bartus pulled up in a white Oldsmobile. The informant got in the vehicle, and Bartus continued to drive. The officer following the informant then witnessed the drug deal.

Police say Bartus was hiding the heroin beneath a mumu she was wearing, and pulled it out in front of the informant.

Once the deal was done, the officer continued to follow Bartus and pulled her over near the intersection of Route 88 and County Club Road. The informant handed the heroin to the officer, and police found the $150 cash in Bartus’ hand.

She admitted to dealing heroin because she only makes $325 per month from her Social Security checks. She admitted it was her fault that the checks weren’t worth more, as she’s been working “under the table” for most of her life.

