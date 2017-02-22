Police Investigating Alleged Threat At South Park H.S.

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – There will be an increased police presence at South Park High School on Wednesday after an alleged threat was found.

The school district sent a letter home to parents, which stated that administrators were made aware of an alleged threat after classes ended on Tuesday.

The nature of the alleged threat was not released, but it indicated that it was planned for Tuesday.

South Park Township Police were notified and interviewed a student believed to be involved in the alleged threat.

To ease concerns for Wednesday, officials asked for an increased police presence at the school.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Disruptions to school operations will not be tolerated. Be assured that the guilty party in any threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent permitted by law,” Superintendent Wayne Gdovic said in a statement.

No other information has been released at this time.

