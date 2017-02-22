Puppy Abandoned At Animal Shelter With 2 Broken Legs To Undergo Surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a puppy with two broken legs was dropped off at an animal shelter in Pittsburgh.
According to a press release, the 11-week-old Yorkshire Terrier was found in the vestibule of the Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society’s North Side location on Tuesday.
Officials at the shelter rushed the puppy to the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center.
It was determined that the puppy had two broken legs and a slow heart rate. The slow heart rate was later attributed to sedation prior to be abandoned at the shelter.
The puppy, Laney, was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday.
“This puppy’s health and safety is our top concern now that she is in our care. We ask the community for their support and to have Laney in their thoughts as she goes through a tough next few of days,” said Dan Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of the ARL/WPHS.
Anyone with information can contact ARL/WPHS at (412)-321-4625 extension 317.
