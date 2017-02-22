EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Rep. Murphy Cancels Duquesne Event Due To Planned Protests & Security Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressman Tim Murphy cited a lack of additional security and protestors as the reasons for canceling his speaking engagement at Duquesne University on Tuesday.

Rep. Murphy, a Republican of Upper St. Clair, was scheduled to discuss his Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act, but his office canceled the appearance.

Rep. Murphy told the “KDKA Morning News” he planned to talk to a psychology class at Duquesne University. However, the university said they wouldn’t be able to provide appropriate security.

Murphy claims well-organized protesters, who were not students of Duquesne, were planning to “crash it.”

Murphy says Duquesne University sent him a note Monday evening that the university couldn’t provide additional security on such short notice.

“I’m [at Duquesne] to talk to a class of psychology students; this has now gotten out of hand, let’s just reschedule this for another day, so that’s what happened…and of course the organization continues to say things otherwise because their goal is to dupe the media into believing otherwise and to maintain the narrative that we’re not talking to [constituents], which is simply not true,” says Murphy.

A spokesperson from Duquesne University tells KDKA this was not an issue about safety, but rather, how disruptions would be handled. Dozens of social media posts and phone calls indicated there could be protestors at the event.

Murphy adds a Washington County labor union lied to people and said he would be at a town hall on Tuesday. The Congressman says protests at town halls across the country are well-planned, and some organizers are paid.

He says phone calls to his office are disrupting the work he’s trying to do.

