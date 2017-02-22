Washington Co. Rape Suspect Arrested In New York

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A man wanted in Washington County for breaking into a woman’s home on Valentine’s Day and raping her was arrested Wednesday in New York.

Monongahela Police told KDKA they suspected Jason Stevens might try to run to New York. They alerted police in the area where he has family and he was arrested by New York state troopers on Wednesday afternoon.

Stevens, 43, is accused of burglary, rape and unlawful restraint.

Monongahela Police say he broke into the victim’s home on Valentine’s Day and raped her.

“She was in her bedroom. There was a child with her. She was confronted by Jason Stevens. He had a knife, removed her from the bedroom area,” said Monongahela Police Chief Brian Tempest.

Police said Stevens he got into her home through a kitchen window and took her cell phone so she could not call for help.

“He also told her that if she would come to [the police], or if she did anything, he would kill her and kill the children in the house,” said Chief Tempest.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stevens was arrested in Onondaga County, New York, near Syracuse, where he will be facing fugitive from justice charges, according to police.

Those charges are in addition to the charges in Washington County.

Monongahela Police are making arrangements with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to have Stevens return to Washington County to face the rape charges.