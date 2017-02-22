EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Woman’s Warning After Finding Shirt Wrapped Around Car Windshield

February 22, 2017 10:47 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Michigan woman’s safety warning to other women is going viral.

Ashley Hardacre, 19, of Flint, Michigan posted the photo which shows a blue flannel shirt on her windshield.

Hardacre says she noticed the clothing on her car as she was walking to her car which was parked at the Genesee Valley Mall.

CBS News says someone had draped the flannel shirt over the glass and secured it to her windshield wiper.

But Ashley didn’t pause to remove it. Instead she got in the car, locked the doors and drove away.

Now she’s warning others in similar situations to do the same.

She posted the following on Facebook:

“There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” Hardacre explained in the post. “Luckily, I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.”

Hardacre told CBS News her mother warned her about potential tricks people could use to lure women out of their cars.

In the future, if residents see something unusual police recommend they call 911 right away.

Read more here from CBS News.

