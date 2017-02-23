EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Company Developing Self-Driving Car To Call Strip District Home

February 23, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Argo, Bryan Salesky, Carnegie Mellon University, Ford

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A company that is helping Ford develop a self-driving car says it will locate its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

Argo AI’s co-founder and CEO, Bryan Salesky, announced Thursday that the company’s headquarters will be in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Salesky and co-founder Peter Rander are alumni of Carnegie Mellon University’s robotics program. Uber has been testing self-driving cars in the city since September.

By the end of 2017, Argo plans to hire more than 200 workers in the company’s headquarters and at sites in Michigan and California.

Ford announced earlier this month that it would invest $1 billion in the company over the next five years. The automaker hopes to bring an autonomous car to market in 2021.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

