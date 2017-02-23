French Fry Face-Off: Pittsburgh, Philly Dishes On NHL Stadium Series Menu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of french fry dishes are set to join the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers in this weekend’s face-off.
The NHL Stadium Series is set to take place this weekend at Heinz Field, and while players battle it out on the ice, another battle will take place in the concession stands.
Aramark, the stadium’s food and beverage provider, is featuring a Fry Stak Face-Off: The Philly Chicken & Waffle Fry Stak vs. The Steel City Pot Roast Stak:
Philly Chicken & Waffle Fry Stak
Crisscut fries topped with breaded chicken bites, smoked gouda gravy, maple glazed bacon and green onions
Steel City Pot Roast Stak
Bowl of fries topped with house braised pot roast, gravy and a blend of colby and cheddar cheeses
Tens of thousands of people are expected Saturday. Which city’s “stak” will steal the show?
