EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

French Fry Face-Off: Pittsburgh, Philly Dishes On NHL Stadium Series Menu

February 23, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Flyers, NHL, NHL Stadium Series, Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of french fry dishes are set to join the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers in this weekend’s face-off.

The NHL Stadium Series is set to take place this weekend at Heinz Field, and while players battle it out on the ice, another battle will take place in the concession stands.

Aramark, the stadium’s food and beverage provider, is featuring a Fry Stak Face-Off: The Philly Chicken & Waffle Fry Stak vs. The Steel City Pot Roast Stak:

Philly Chicken & Waffle Fry Stak

Photo: Aramark

Photo: Aramark

Crisscut fries topped with breaded chicken bites, smoked gouda gravy, maple glazed bacon and green onions

Steel City Pot Roast Stak

Photo: Aramark

Photo: Aramark

Bowl of fries topped with house braised pot roast, gravy and a blend of colby and cheddar cheeses

Tens of thousands of people are expected Saturday. Which city’s “stak” will steal the show?

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia