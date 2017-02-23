Ian Poulter’s Wife Once Spent A $100 Bill Signed By Arnold Palmer

Bryan Altman

On Wednesday afternoon before the Honda Classic kicked off in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, long-time PGA Tour golfer Ian Poulter regaled the press with a fantastic story involving one of Pittsburgh’s favorite sons, Arnold Palmer.

According to Golf.com, Poulter got Palmer to sign a $100 bill for him that Poulter planned on framing. One day, however, Poulter noticed that the signed bill was missing from his safe.

That’s when he realized that his wife must have grabbed the bill without knowing it was signed by Palmer and spent it.

“She didn’t realize it was actually signed by Arnie, so it’s out there somewhere,” Poulter said, per Golf.com. “It was probably in Publix to be honest. She probably went to get some groceries. But it was shock horror when I actually did go in there to put it in the frame. You can imagine what I said, ‘Where has the $100 bill gone?'”

“What hundred?” she reportedly replied. “I don’t know. I must have spent it.”

Luckily for Poulter (and his wife) Poulter got Palmer to sign another $100, which he has managed to successfully hold onto and frame alongside a $100 he had Jack Nicklaus sign for him.

So the next time you happen to get a $100 bill, make sure to take a close look at it and see if there’s a signature you recognize on it. It could be worth way more than just $100.