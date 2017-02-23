WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Man Charged With Homicide In 17-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

February 23, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Jihad Cromer, McKees Rocks, Uansa Village, William Hoston

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A teenager was shot in the head and died Tuesday night in McKees Rocks.

Jihad Cromer, 17, was shot once inside a unit at Uansa Village and died at the hospital.

On Thursday, police determined William Hoston, 19, was the person who fired the shot that killed Cromer.

Hoston was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and weapons violations.

He has been taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on those charges.

